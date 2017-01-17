Over 77,000 tickets to 2017 Universiade sold - Almaty mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 40 cultural events are planned to be held during the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city, Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek announced Tuesday.

"There are plans to hold over 40 cultural events along with 181 sports events," Baibek revealed at the session of the Government.



He also informed that nearly 40% of tickets to the Universiade had been sold.



"To date, of 200,000, 77,200 tickets or 39% to the Universiade have been sold. Last week we sold 600 tickets per day on average. This week we sell approximately 1,300 tickets per day. We expected the ticket sales to reach the peak on January 23-28," the Almaty mayor added.