    Over 77% of army draftees combat-fit in Kazakhstan

    13:34, 04 October 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 77% of army draftees in Kazakhstan are combat-fit, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    "Presently, 77.1% of army draftees in the country are combat-fit. We make no difference between army draftees from urban and rural areas," the ministry said in a statement.

    A couple of years ago deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Bakhytzhan Yertayev suggested reinstating military-construction crew units since a lot of army draftees have poor health. According to Yertayev, many unsuccessful army draftees have various health problems, but can participate in the construction works.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Army Parliament Government News
