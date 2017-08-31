Over 8 thousand tickets sold for Kanat Islam boxing night

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to QAZAQ Promotions, over 8 thousand tickets were sold for the professional boxing night, in the main battle of which Kazakh Kanat Islam will clash with Canadian Brandon Cook.

As it was reported earlier, the event will be held on September 9 at the Saryarka velodrome that can accommodate 10,695 spectators.

In his previous fight, Kanat Islam in 12 rounds defeated Mexican Norberto Gonzalez claiming the WBO NABO and WBA Inter-Сontinental middleweight titles.

Other famous Kazakh boxers such as Zhankosh Turarov, Zhanibek Alimhanuly, Ali Ahmedov, Meirim Nursultanov, Ruslan Myrsataev, Aidos Yerbosynuly, Nursultan Zhanaibayev and Dimash Niyazov will also enter the ring on the same day.