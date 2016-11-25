Over 80 Mangystau handicapped entrepreneurs received sponsorship help

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - In Damu Fund representatives of 5 enterprises of Aktau presented sponsorship help to four handicapped entrepreneurs.

The four disabled entrepreneurs came to the regional branch of Damu fund for Mangystau Region and applied for the sponsor's help under the Damu-Komek project. Two of them are members of "Aktau Deaf Society", the other two are participants of the trade fair of the goods and products of handicapped entrepreneurs "Business and creativity".

The four entrepreneurs are Aizhan Tushkanova, Nadezhda Karas, Aizhan Kuttybayev, Islam Mazhenov received sewing machines and equipment of different brands. The sponsors are local businessmen.

Since creation of the Damu-Komek ("develop and help") in Mangystau region sponsorship help has been provided to 81 disabled enterpreneurs.

