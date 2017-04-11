Over 80 rare Saiga antelopes found dead in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM 83 corpses of rare Saiga antelopes have been found in Borsinsk rural area of Zhanibek district, West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to chief of the regional forestry and wildlife inspection Kairat Kadeshev, seasonal flood, but not a disease, caused the animals’ death. The rare antelopes were found lying in Aschyozek river. The corspes were buried as per veterinary requirements.

Recall that in 2016, 70% of all the Saiga antelopes in our country or 70,200 inhabited West Kazakhstan region.