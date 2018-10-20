Over 80 tons of meat delivered from N Kazakhstan for fair in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Another agricultural fair is held this weekend in front of Kazakhstan Sports Complex in Astana. This time products were delivered from North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Head of the Regional Livestock Development Department, Altynbek Abdullayev, informed that North Kazakhstan region is represented by more than 100 agricultural producers. The region brought more than 80 tons of meat including beef, mutton, horse meat, and poultry.

"They also brought flour. Astana residents love our flour. This time four flour mills are participating," Abdullayev added.

In addition, North Kazakhstani farmers are now selling confectionery, dairy, pasta, honey, eggs, and vegetables.









