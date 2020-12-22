Over 800 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 820 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

821 patients have fully recovered from COVID-19 across the country, down 9 from the previous day.

Three areas in Kazakhstan have reported three-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries, including East Kazakhstan region with 192 recoveries, Pavlodar region with 124 recoveries, and Kostanay region with 117 recoveries.

67 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 67 – in Almaty city, 56 – in Akmola region, 41 – in North Kazakhstan region, 36 – in Karaganda region, 35 – in West Kazakhstan region, 22 – in Almaty region, 19 – in Turkestan region, 18 – in Zhambyl region, 13- in Aktobe region, 13 – in Atyrau region, and 1 – in Mangistau region.

Nationwide, 132,427 people have beat the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.