Over 800 international observers to monitor snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 800 international observers are expected to monitor parliamentary election in March in Kazakhstan, member of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tatyana Okhlopkova announced Tuesday.

"So far CEC has accredited 40 observers from the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission and 12 observers from the CIS election observation mission upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Ms Okhlopkova said at a press briefing in Astana.

She added that over 400 observers of the OSCE/ODIHR mission, over 300 - of the CIS mission and over 10 - of the SCO mission are expected to arrive.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already accredited 99 reps of foreign mass media.