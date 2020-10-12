Over 800 new ambulances to be delivered to hospitals in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Hospitals are to receive over 800 new ambulance vehicles by the end of November in Kazakhstan, Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his response to the deputy question, the Kazakh PM said that over 46 thousand health workers had been engaged in the anti-epidemic measures.

He insisted that the restrictions led to the stabilization of the epidemic situation, significantly reducing the burden on medical facilities.

According to him, the daily COVID-19 infection rate had dipped to 0.07%, 95% of all COVID-19 patients has recovered, and that bed occupancy is 12%. He added that the Government is taking comprehensive measures as part of the preparatory works for the potential 2nd wave of COVID-19 while monitoring the epidemic situation in the autumn/winter period.

The country has a reserve of personal protective means to last till the end of the year. The COVID-19 testing capacity stands at 43 thousand tests by PCR a day, which is to be increased to up to 60 thousand, if needed.

The Prime Minister also informed that 15 module infectious diseases hospitals are set to be operational this October, housing a total of 3,100 beds. If need be, the total number of COVID-19 beds are to reach as many as 51 thousand as part of hospitals’ conversion.

He added that in order to increase the accessibility of medical aid, including in rural areas, an additional 100 mobile medical complexes, 53 X-ray machines, 2,700 lung ventilators, 64 oxygen stations are being purchased. 807 new ambulance vehicles are to be delivered to the hospitals across the country by late November.