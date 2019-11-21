Over 800 people sustain injuries due to black ice in Nur-Sultan
18:19, 21 November 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 800 people have been injured due to black ice in the Kazakh capital since the start of colder season, Kazinform reports.
888 residents of Nur-Sultan sustained minor injuries due to ice that coated streets of the city since the beginning of November.
According to Alexei Solod, chief traumatologist of the Nur-Sultan Public Health Department, the number of various injuries increases 2-3fold with the start of winter season.