Over 9,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,541 people, including 468 children, are receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At least 2,991 patients are staying at hospitals, 6,550 are receiving outpatient treatment. 227 patients are in critical condition, 24 are in extremely severe condition and 22 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 682 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.