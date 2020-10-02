Over 90 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 91 patients have been released from the COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Shymkent city and Akmola region lead in the number of COVID-19 recoveries – 44 and 31, accordingly.

7 patients have beat the novel coronavirus in Aktobe region, 4 – in Pavlodar region, 2 – in Nur-Sultan city, 2 – in Atyrau region, and 1 – in Kostanay region.

The overall number of COVID-19 recoveries has exceeded 103,000 nationwide and now stands at 103,028.