Over 900 projects implemented under industrialization programme in 6 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has set up manufacturing 500 types of products not PRODUCED in the country prior to the industrialization, Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek said today.

“Over the period of implementing the state program of industrial-innovative development, real growth in manufacturing industry amounted to 29.4%, moving ahead the mining industry. New manufacturing sectors are emerging in addition to such traditional industries as metallurgy and food industry. Over the six years of industrialization, more than 900 new projects worth 4trln tenge have been implemented. These projects enabled to produce goods worth more than 7trln tenge that is more than $20bln . We are releasing today 500 new types of products that were not produced in Kazakhstan six years ago. Every year, we expand the range of exported goods and the geography of export,” Zh.Kassymbek said at the Investment Congress in Astana, government.kz reported.

The Minister noted that the commercialization of innovations is mostly “hampered due to the lack of critical mass ready for the introduction of scientific and technological developments”.

“Over the last 6-7 years the state has allocated a large number of innovative grants, but few of them only have been commercialized,” the Minister continued.

“Manufacturing sector demonstrates stability and slight growth at 0.2%. The number of innovative enterprises has almost doubled, while the volume of innovative products has increased 4.5fold. We need to significantly enhance this work to improve our competitiveness,” Zh. Kassymbek concluded.