Over 93,000 coronavirus cases confirmed globally, growing by 2,223 in past day

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The World Health Organization has reported 2,223 new coronavirus cases globally over the past 24 hours, with China accounting for 120 of them, the updated coronavirus situation report says.

According to the WHO, 93,090 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, including 80,422 in China and 12,668 in other countries. Overall, 2,984 people have died in China (38 in the last 24 hours) and 214 people have died in other countries (48 new deaths in the last 24 hours), TASS reports.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese health officials reported a cluster of cases of acute respiratory illness to the World Health Organization in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - now named COVID-19 (2019-nCoV), otherwise known as the novel coronavirus - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, over 70 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. South Korea, Iran and Italy are the hardest hit outside China, where most of the coronavirus cases are reported.