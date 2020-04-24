  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Over 98 percent of major industrial enterprises resume production in Hubei

    22:24, 24 April 2020
    Photo: None
    WUHAN. KAZINFORM -- The production resumption rate of major industrial firms in central China's Hubei Province, once hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, has reached 98.2 percent as of April 17, local authorities said.

    The rate of employees returning to their posts in the province's major industrial firms hit 93 percent, according to a press briefing by the provincial COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters Thursday.

    For the micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises, the resumption rate is less than 80 percent, Meng Chunlin, deputy director of the provincial department of economy and information technology, said at the press briefing.

    Hubei has introduced a raft of policies to support micro businesses and SMEs, including taxes cut or exemption and labor cost reduction, to cushion the impact caused by the epidemic and speed up the resumption of production.

    Source: Xinhua


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!