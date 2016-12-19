  • kz
    •

    Over hundred Santa Clauses flood streets of Ust-Kamenogorsk

    17:18, 19 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The main New Year's Tree was lit in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from YK-news.kz.



    Over a hundred Santa Clauses and Snow Maidens took part in the lighting ceremony and a concert afterwards.

    Earlier it was reported that Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev lit the main New Year's Tree in Astana. It is situated in the ice town near the Khan Shatyr shopping center. More New Year's Trees were lit in different parts of the Kazakh capital - next to the City Circus, the Baiterek Monument, the Astana Ballet and the Alau Ice Palace, the Astana city administration and the Astana International Airport.

      



     

