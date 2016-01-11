Over KZT 250 bln invested in development of special economic zones in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over KZT 250 bln was invested by the Government in development of special economic zones in Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of "KAZNEX INVEST" Almas Aidarov told.

"The main part of the expenses for development of the special economic zones is used for construction of the infrastructure of all ten special economic zones. As of today, the Government spent over KZT 250 bln for their development. Some of them are ready and some are still being implemented," A. Aidarov told answering journalists' questions.

Besides, he answered the question about the return of the funds invested in this project. "Speaking of the return of the money, the inflow of investments is much higher. The total cost of the already implemented projects in the territory of special economic zones is KZT 2.3 trln. They also allowed to create 9200 permanent jobs. The money returns also in the form of taxes. It happens despite the fact that the CEZ participants are exempt from all the main taxes. However, they pay social taxes, partial VAT and customs duties," he added.