Over KZT 7 billion allocated for vocational education in Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Head of the Zhambyl Regional Education Department Rakhiya Turmakhanbetova told about the changes to the system of technical and vocational education in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In his State-of-the-Nation Address 'The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness', President Nursultan Nazarbayev set vocational education targets to train experts for new industries and update the professional standards in line with the world's best educational and industrial practices and labor market requirements," said the speaker.

She pointed out that a series of changes were made in the region's vocational education by the instruction of Governor Askar Myrzakhmetov.

This year more than KZT 7.3 billion was allocated for the development of technical and vocational education in the region in contrast to KZT 6.4 billion in 2017. Moreover, the above amount includes KZT 640.4 million to be used by 2021 as part of the Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship Development Program.

In the 2017/2018 academic year, 26,890 students received education in 93 specialties, 137 qualifications at 49 colleges of the region, 26 of which are state-owned. 13,531 people, i.e. half of the college students, are trained under the government educational order.