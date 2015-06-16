Over last 5 years more than 10.5 thousand orphans have found families – Education Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Development of family-type institutions has reduced the number of orphans and children left without parental care, this has been reported today by Zabira Orazalieva - chairwoman of the Committee for Protection of Children's Rights under the Ministry of Education and Science during a roundtable themed "Prevention of social orphanhood in Kazakhstan: qualitative change of the situation and modern approaches to solving the problem".

However, the share of children put into foster care families has increased from 14% to 21%, Z. Orazalieva informed. According to her words, 10,620 orphans have found new families by adoption, legal guardianship and foster care. The total number of orphans in the institutions has decreased by 4,860 children. Adilbek Musabayev, deputy Executive Director of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan, stressed the need for cooperation with NGOs in addressing these issues. He added that in 2015 the fund provided a grant for developing Kazakhstan Institute of mentoring and host families for orphans and children left without parental care.