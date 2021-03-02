Overview of new, stricter lockdown rules in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - The Slovak Government is due to toughen up measures against the spread of coronavirus, including its mutations. TASR provides an overview of the new rules, TASR reports.

– a curfew between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. on March 3-19, with the exception of going to work or to see a doctor

– a curfew between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. on March 3-19, with some exceptions

– as of March 3, it will be possible to go to the countryside and perform individual sports only within one’s own district, in the case of Bratislava in the entire region and in the case of Kosice also in Kosice-okolie district

– as of March 8, it will be mandatory to wear FFP2 respirators in shops and on public transport

– as of March 8, people tested positive will be allowed to leave their homes only to see a doctor or to go to a pharmacy

– as of March 15, the wearing of respirators will become mandatory in all interior premises

A negative test for coronavirus no older than seven days will be necessary for:

– going to work

– going to school for staff between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

– going to dry cleaners, newspaper kiosks, opticians, banks, insurance companies, libraries, bicycle services, car services, post offices, technical and emission inspection car services, gardening shops, shoe repairs and telecommunications services from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– attending mass events authorised by health authorities between 5 am to 8 p.m.

– going to dispensing points of e-shops between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

– going abroad and back

– at least one member of a household must have a negative test in order to take a child to a nursery school, primary school or a special school between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

– pupils as of the fifth grade of primary schools also need to have negative tests

– contact with a public authority that can’t be performed remotely

– attending a job interview between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

– going to the nearest collection yard between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

– going to the countryside within one’s own district, except for people aged less than 15 and over 65, and the disabled

– for medical and nursing students to go to school or a teaching facility

Exemptions from the obligations of possessing a negative test:

– buying essentials in the nearest facility between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

– going to see a doctor or accompanying a close person for the same purpose

– going for a test for coronavirus between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

– attending the funeral of a close person, attending a marriage ceremony or baptism between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

– going for a walk with a pet within one kilometre, going to a vet and caring for farm animals

– contacting parents and other people with entrusted children by a court decision

– journeys to a care home

– exercise for people older than 65 and the disabled within one kilometre, alone or with company, between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

– testifying to the police

– testifying to a court between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

– going on a walk with children younger than six within one kilometre between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.