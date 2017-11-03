Overworking civil servants’ computers turn off every day in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Kazakhstan, there are now systems that automatically shut down the computers of the civil servants of 10 ministries to prevent excessive hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is noteworthy that in a number of government bodies (ministries of justice, religious affairs and civil society, healthcare, foreign affairs, agriculture, education and science, labor and social protection of the population, defense and aerospace industry, investment and development, energy) we have launched special systems to shut down computers of the Unified Electronic Document Management System at the end of office hours automatically so that to reduce the excessive working time of the civil servants," a representative of the Kazakh Agency of Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption told Kazinform.

According to the monitoring results, 306 facts of non-compliance with the civil service law as to providing a civil servant with rest days (hours) or compensation for overtime work, as well as 26 cases when the public bodies had no workday schedule regulations, have been established for the period of January-September 2017. Moreover, the agency has held accountable 335 government officials in the regions, including 166 for violating the Code of Ethics of public servants.