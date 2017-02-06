Oxford Business Group to monitor bringing UAE invesments to Kazakhstan

ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM - Today in the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UAE Kazakh Ambassador Kairat Lama Sharif has met with Head of the Research Center of Oxford Business Group Brogan Ingstad at his request.

The representative of the company has proposed to hold a joint monitoring of raising direct UAE investments to Kazakhstan.

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global company performing publishing, research and consulting activities more than in 34 countries of the world.

Since 1994 every year the company publishes economic researches about emerging markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. In the reports OBG offers a comprehensive, deep and independent analysis of macroeconomic, infrastructure, power, political landscape, financial and bank sphere of the developing countries.

In reply Kairat Lama Sharif told Brogan Ingstad about the main objectives and tasks of the President N. A. Nazarbayev's Message to the people of Kazakhstan "Third Modernization: Global Competitiveness".