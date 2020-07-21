Oxford-Italian vaccine has strong immune response

ROME. KAZINFORM - A coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University with the collaboration of an Italian firm has induced strong immune response in early testing, The Lancet said Monday.

The vaccine is being developed by the British university's Jenner Institute with the collaboration of the IRBM company at Pomezia south of Rome, ANSA reports.

The vaccine, The Lancet report said, «has induced a strong immune and anti-body response up to the 56th day of the ongoing testing». This is the preliminary result of phases 1-2 of testing on 1,077 healthy adults.

«Further studies are necessary to confirm is the vaccine effectively protects from COVID-19,» the article said.