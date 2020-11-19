Oxford vaccine shows strong immune response in elderly

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - A potential vaccine developed by Oxford University has shown a strong immune response in adults in their 60s and 70s, according to data published in The Lancet medical journal on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Researchers said that the findings were «encouraging» after the phase 2 trials, in which 560 healthy adults, including 240 over the age of 70, took part.

«Further assessment of the efficacy of this vaccine is warranted in all age groups and individuals with comorbidities,» it added.

Phase three trials of the vaccine are still ongoing, with early results are expected in the coming weeks.

The UK authorities have already ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, manufactured by AstraZeneca.

The Oxford's findings have come after Pfizer and BioNTech announced Wednesday that their vaccine candidate is 95% efficient against COVID-19, with 94% effectiveness in those aged 65 and over.

US biotech firm Moderna also announced on Monday that its coronavirus vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective.