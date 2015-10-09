P. Poroshenko invited N. Nazarbayev to visit Ukraine in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko invited N. Nazarbayev to visit Ukraine in 2016, P. Poroshenko informed during the briefing upon completion of the meeting with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in Akorda.

"I invited Mr. Nazarbayev to come to Ukraine within the state visit next year. I was glad that the invitation was accepted. Using this opportunity I would like to thank Mr. President for the warm welcome in Astana. It was very interesting for me to hear about the reforms that are planned to be implemented in Kazakhstan," P. Poroshenko said.

According to him, the plans on development of Kazakhstan and Ukraine are very similar.