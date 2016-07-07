P. Poroshenko: Ukraine's ready to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Ukraine Petr Poroshenko congratulated President Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday, the press service of the Akorda informs.

Petr Poroshenko wished Nursultan Nazarbayev strong health, wellbeing and future success at his work for the good of the country.

The President of Ukraine expressed his hope that Kazakhstan would make its signification contributions to settlement of the situation in Ukraine and maintenance of the global peace and security as the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.

P. Poroshenko stressed the readiness of Ukraine to continue to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan for the good of the people of both countries.