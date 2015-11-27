PABSEC member states to adopt declaration on combating terrorism

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Russian State Duma lower house of parliament Sergei Naryshkin will attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Bucharest on Friday where it is planned to adopt a declaration on the fight against terrorism.

"We will adopt a declaration on the fight against terrorism, we'll call upon all countries to unite in the face of our common enemy - Islamic State (IS). We should not let our geopolitical contradictions hamper the fight against terrorism. The fight against terrorism should be prioritised," head of the Russian parliamentary delegation to PABSEC (A Just Russia faction) Mikhail Yemelyanov told reporters.

In addition, he said, the lawmakers will discuss combating corruption, and "the corresponding declaration will be adopted." "One of the main issues is the handover of the PABSEC presidency. The presiding Romania will on Friday hand over the presidency to Russia," Yemelyanov said.

He added that the PABSEC rotating presidency term is six months. The Assembly brings together representatives of the parliaments of Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.

For more information go to TASS