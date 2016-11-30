Pacific alliance countries to open joint pavilion in EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile has officially confirmed the participation of the Pacific Alliance in EXPO-2017 in Astana. Chile, Peru, Colombia and Mexico will open their joint pavilion. For today 111 countries have officially confirmed their participation in the exhibition, the secretariat of the EXPO-2017Commissioner reported.

"Future Energy" - the subject of the exhibition - is relevant for the countries of the Pacific alliance where the possibilities of extensive application of renewable energy resources are being studied", - the alliance representatives told. In Chile where the mining industry is rapidly developing, the solar energy is even more often used. In Mexico it is planned to invest in new wind and steam-gas stations $5 billion till 2018. The solar power industry is going to leap from 67 MW of installed capacities to more than 1300 MW by the end of 2018, having become, according to the experts, the strongest market in Latin America. In Peru today 54% of electrical power capacity fall on the renewable energy resources (RER) - hydroelectric power stations, and in the nearest future it is planned to increase this figure to 60%. And in Colombia the hydroelectric power station "El Quimbo" with capacity of 400 MW has been launched. Colombia also became known for the first car operated on solar energy which was created by a group of Colombian professors and students of the University of Medellin.