Pacquiao says serious Golovkin has 'strong advantage' against Alvarez

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs) in an interview with The Manila Times said middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) has a good chance of beating Mexican Canelo Saul Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) in their upcoming fight in September, according to Sports.kz.

"It's going to be a good fight for both boxers, but I believe Triple G (Golovkin) has a strong advantage," said Pacquiao. "Golovkin and Alvarez are also strong. It's too difficult to make any prediction." Pacquiao said.

Golovkin - Alvarez is scheduled for September 16.