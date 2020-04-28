  • kz
    Paid RT-PCR testing for coronavirus available in several cities of Kazakhstan

    12:06, 28 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Residents of several cities of Kazakhstan can make RT-PCR (test using real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) for coronavirus in OLIMP clinical diagnostic laboratories, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the laboratory, RT-PCR testing is available in Atyrau, Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Kokshetau, and Karaganda. The cost of the testing is KZT19,220.

    As of April 28 Kazakhstan confirmed 90 more new coronavirus infection bringing the number of the country’s coronavirus-positive cases up to 2,950,



    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
