Paid RT-PCR testing for coronavirus available in several cities of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Residents of several cities of Kazakhstan can make RT-PCR (test using real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) for coronavirus in OLIMP clinical diagnostic laboratories, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the laboratory, RT-PCR testing is available in Atyrau, Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Kokshetau, and Karaganda. The cost of the testing is KZT19,220.

As of April 28 Kazakhstan confirmed 90 more new coronavirus infection bringing the number of the country’s coronavirus-positive cases up to 2,950,



