Paid traineeship for young graduates at EU Delegation to Kazakhstan calls for applications

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work in a diplomatic mission and how an EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Kazakhstan?



Are you available from October 2018 onwards? Then send your application today, the official website of the European Union reads.



What do we offer?

We offer one paid traineeship of maximum 5 months within the Political Section of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan.

Main tasks:

Gather and monitor daily incoming information;

Analyse political and human rights developments in Kazakhstan;

Assist in political reporting;

Draft background notes on specific issues;

Contribute to administrative tasks as required;

Assist in preparing the daily press review;

Attend conferences and seminars upon request and report back.

Qualifications:

The ideal candidate should possess the following qualifications:

Some general knowledge of Kazakh politics and the human rights situation in Kazakhstan;

Excellent English language skills;

Good Russian language skills;

Ability to handle politically sensitive issues in a responsible manner;

Excellent analytical and drafting skills;

Selection process:

Short-listed candidates will be requested to take a written test, which will be done by e-mail. The applicants successfully passing the written test will be invited for a short interview by phone. After the interview, the offer will be made to the selected candidate.

How to apply?

Please send your cover letter (one A4 page maximum) and a CV (two A4 pages maximum) in English to the following email address:

Delegation-Kazakhstan-vacancies@eeas.europa.eu

In the cover letter, please outline to what extent you possess the qualifications listed above and are able to complete the main tasks.

The deadline for applications is 31 July 2018.



