Paint and lacquer materials plant opened in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has put on stream a plant producing paint and lacquer materials in Almaty city today during the nationwide teleconference "New industrialization in Kazakhstan. 2015 results".

The newly launched plant has no analogues in the republic. Production is fully automated. Thanks to new advanced technologies, the plant will produce up to 15,000 tons of ecologically friendly materials per year. "COLOR International Technologies plant is one of the largest enterprises producing paint and lacquer materials in Kazakhstan. The plant will reduce Kazakhstan's dependence on paintwork materials imported from other countries," director Kurmangazy Ykylasbekov said proudly during the teleconference. Worth 330 million tenge, the enterprise will create 27 jobs.