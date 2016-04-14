Painting found in attic worth $136 million?
"The rediscovery of an original masterpiece by Caravaggio is a great event," he said. The painting "should be considered by far the most important canvas recovered in the last twenty years, from one of the geniuses."
One of the art world's greatest-ever finds resulted from the desire of some French homeowners to fix a leaky roof, CNN reports.
The 400-year-old work, was found by accident in 2014 in an attic of a Toulouse house, is thought to have been painted by Italian master Caravaggio, according Turquin, an Old Masters expert who has been studying it for the past two years.
The painting, "Judith Beheading Holofernes," represents the biblical figure decapitating Holofernes, an Assyrian general. In the story, Judith went in supplication to the general's tent while his forces besieged her city, then beheaded him.