    Pair figure skating removed from Universiade program

    08:20, 16 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the regulations of the international competitions in paired figure skating, it has been decided by FISU to exclude this kind of sport from the program of the Universiade-2017, according to the information published on the website.    

    The purchased tickets can be returned or exchanged in the official ticket sale offices. The tickets bought online at www.almaty2017.com, www.fisuticket.com, www.kassir.kz can be fully refunded too. For any questions one can contact technical support  of the websites. Additional information regarding the tickets purchased at www.kassir.kz can be obtained at + 727 346-6-346.

    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade Top Story
