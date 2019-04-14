Pakistan: 6 killed in flash flooding

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM At least six women and children were killed and four others injured on Saturday morning when a car was caught by flash flooding in northwestern Pakistan, an official said.

"A car returning from a wedding ceremony carrying over 10 people, mostly women and children, was hit by a flash flood in Toi Khullah in South Waziristan near the Afghan border," Ameer Nawaz Kundi, assistant commissioner in Wana, told Anadolu Agency on the phone.

Six dead bodies have been recovered, while four injured people were rescued and taken to the local hospital, he added, Anadolu Agency reports.

Heavy rain in areas of northwestern and southern Pakistan caused flash floods on Friday night.

In a statement, state meteorologists predicted more rain and thunderstorm in various areas across the country from Saturday to next Wednesday which could cause flash floods in hilly areas.