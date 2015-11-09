Pakistan and Kazakhstan agree to promote ties in all fields

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to further improve and enhance bilateral ties in all fields including trade and economy.

It was agreed in eight sessions of Pakistan, Kazakhstan Inter-governmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation which was held in Astana on November 5 and 6. Pakistan's delegation was headed by Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources Jam Kamal Khan. The Kazakh side was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Askar Mussinov. Representatives of different ministries of both countries and ambassadors of Pakistan and Kazakhstan assisted their respective delegations. The IGC reviewed whole range of economic cooperation between the two countries that included trade and investment, transport and communications, agriculture, industry, energy, healthcare, environmental protection, information and broadcasting, civil aviation, tourism and training of diplomats. The IGC referring to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's recent landmark visit to Kazakhstan, reviewed progress on various decisions taken during the visit. Both sides agreed to identify flagship project for mutual cooperation in energy and communication sector and to hold Joint Business Council meeting during the first half of 2016. The Kazakh side acknowledged the potential of China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the economic uplift of the region. Both sides also agreed to explore ways to enhance connectivity through all possible means for the promotion of trade and investment. On conclusion of the two days of discussions, a protocol was signed by the minister of state for petroleum and natural resources of Pakistan and deputy foreign minister of Kazakhstan. The IGC was held in a warm and cordial atmosphere reflecting the traditionally close relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan. The two sides agreed to hold the ninth session of the IGC in the year 2017 in Islamabad. Source: Pakistan Today