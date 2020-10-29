Pakistan fears 2nd wave amid rise in coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - Pakistan on Thursday recorded 908 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily number since July 30, the Health Ministry said, Anadolu Agency reports.

With 908 new infections, the nationwide caseload reached 331,108, while 16 more virus-related deaths pushed the tally to 6,775.

As many as 312,638 people have recovered, while active cases stand at 11,695.

On July 30, the South Asian country of over 200 million people recorded 903 cases of the novel virus, a figure which then started to decline.

Amid a resurgence in cases across Europe and other countries, there are fears of a second wave in Pakistan as well. To contain the outbreak, the government has made wearing of masks mandatory in public places.

Authorities also announced the shutting of all parks and entertainment venues by 6 p.m. and markets, shopping centers, restaurants and banquet halls by 10 p.m. nationwide.

«After more than 70 days, the national Covid positivity ratio was higher than 3% yesterday. NCOC [National Command and Operations Centre] has tightened restrictions on some high risk public activities. However, the rising spread of the disease can only be controlled if people believe in the need for precautions,» Asad Umar, the head of the country’s COVID-19 response, tweeted.

In May, Pakistan eased virus restrictions and reopened businesses which were closed in March.