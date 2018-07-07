Pakistan highly appreciates Astana architecture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Embassy in Pakistan held roundtable discussions themed Astana - city of the world, an official reception and a photo exhibition on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Astana, the Foreign Ministry's press service reports.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Pakistan Aitzaz Ahmed, reps of the local expert and business communities, diplomatic corps accredited in Islamabad took part in the event.



Kazakh Ambassador briefed on the international peace initiatives of Kazakh Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, role of the Head of State -Leader of the Nation in the development of Astana as a capital of independent Kazakhstan and main stages in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian life of the capital.



As stated there, Astana holds large international summits and conference resulted in adoption of significant decisions aimed development and strengthening international and regional security.



"Pakistan is deeply impressed and admires the initiatives of Kazakh Leader. Kazakhstan could achieve the high level of socioeconomic development under the chairmanship of Nursultan Nazarbayev. The authorities of Pakistan highly appreciate stability and economic development of Kazakhstan," Aitzaz Ahmed told in his turn.



On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan Ahmed conveyed sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 20th anniversary,

The photo exhibition attracted attention of the local experts, businessmen, diplomats. Astana pictures stirred great interest among those gathered who highly evaluated town planning and architectural appearance of Astana. For a short period of time Kazakhstan has built a unique, beautiful and modern city reflecting the color and culture of the whole country.