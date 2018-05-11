Pakistan interested in media cooperation with Kazakhstan, says Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the roundtable on "Media Partnership: Kazakhstan and Pakistan" held at the Central Communications Service in Astana, the sides discussed the development of media, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Pakistan to Kazakhstan Abdul Salik Khan underlined that Pakistan is interested in developing cooperation with Kazakhstan in the mediasphere.

The ambassador called Kazakhstan a friendly country and distant neighbor of Pakistan, pointing out that the two nations still have to build bridges in business and trade. He expressed hope that the visit of the Kazakhstani delegation will continue the development of cooperation between our countries in the media, cultural and humanitarian areas. According to him, Pakistan and Kazakhstan have common cultural, geographical and historical heritage, the rapprochement of which will become a bridge of friendship between the two nations. In this context, Abdul Salik Khan expressed interest in exchange of delegations of media representatives of the two countries, as well as cooperation in cultural exchange.

As a proposal, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Kazakhstan pointed to the need of broadcasting Pakistani television series in Kazakh on Kazakhstani TV channels, and, vice versa, airing Kazakh television series and films in Urdu on PTV and other Pakistani TV channels.

"Exchange of experience between journalists at least twice a year, joint training for journalists, the creation of Kazakh-Pakistani media, i.e. the association aimed at cooperation to ensure news broadcast in these countries. And the last recommendation is the establishment of an office of Kazinform International News Agency in Pakistan. We are ready to help in the creation of such an office in the future," Abdul Salik Khan listed the recommended steps.



Muhammad Umer Khan, a representative of News 1 TV Network television channel, shared his vision of the development of bilateral cooperation between mass media.

"Pakistani journalists are very strong, highly qualified professionals who have risen to prominence both in peacetime and in the process of military operations. They contributed to the settlement of problems through media, whereby our legislative and judicial authorities managed to obtain reliable information. Freedom of speech has been established in Pakistan, and it is not influenced by national interests. Pakistan is becoming an increasingly powerful state, and the media does its part, especially in the socio-economic sphere, foreign policy, owing to investments from China," said Muhammad Umer Khan.



The speaker considers media diplomacy to be the main factor in the development of bilateral relations. Muhammad Umer Khan suggested establishing a Pakistani-Kazakhstan television channel on a bilateral basis, where journalists could represent the interests of both countries.



