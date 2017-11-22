Pakistan interested in strengthening coop in information sphere

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM A delegation of leading Kazakh experts, scientists and journalists are visiting Pakistan on the IRP embassy' invitation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Within the framework of the visit, experts in Middle East affairs from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Studies (KazISS) and a number of regional media outlets held a meeting with the Minister of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage of Pakistan Mariam Aurangzeb where they learned about the specifics of regulating the information distribution in Pakistan. According to Minister Aurangzeb over the past four years, Pakistan has been taking significant steps to ensure freedom of speech and independence of the media.

At the same time, she noted that there are authorized bodies in Pakistan that monitor the press and social networks for terrorism and radical propaganda.

Minister Aurangzeb said that Pakistani expects this visit to become another step on the path to strengthening cooperation between the two states in the information, cultural and humanitarian spheres and stressed Pakistan's readiness to organize the exchange of media delegations with Kazakhstan.

In turn, Kazakhstani experts expressed hope for Pakistan's support in the field of cultural exchange and the translation of the Kazakh literature into Urdu and vice versa.