Pakistan minibus crash: 24 dead after vehicle plunges off cliff into river

LONDON. KAZINFORM At least 23 people were killed when a minibus plunged from a mountain road into a river in a remote area of Pakistan-administered Kashmir late on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place at Nausehri, 45km (27 miles) north of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, when the minibus driver lost control.

The vehicle veered off a road, falling 100 metres into the river, local government and rescue officials said.

“More than 23 people were killed and three others wounded in the bus accident,” local government official Ashfaq Gilani said.



