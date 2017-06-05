Pakistan PM Sharif to attend historical SCO Summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to Kazakhstan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana starting June 8, Kazinform has learned from The Nation .

Pakistan and India are expected to be given full membership of the organization during the two-day Summit in the Kazakh capital.



"SCO expansion is undoubtedly one of the most relevant issues right now. India and Pakistan obtained observer status at the session of the SCO Heads of State Council in July 2015 in Astana. During the upcoming SCO Summit in Astana we will witness granting of full membership to India and Pakistan. This will open a brand new page in the development and multi-faceted cooperation within the SCO and strengthen its prestige in the international arena," Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at the meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers Council back in April.