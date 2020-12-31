Pakistan records highest daily cases in 2 weeks

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - Pakistan on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases during the last two weeks, recording nearly 2,500 new cases, according to official data, Anadolu Agency reports.

With 2,475 fresh infections, the country's total caseload rose to 479,715, including 435,073 recoveries. The recoveries are up to 90.7% from the earlier 86%.

Another 58 people died from the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 10,105.

Pakistan was one of the countries where coronavirus cases started to significantly drop in mid-July, however since Nov. 1 new cases spiked in the country.

To contain the second wave, authorities have reimposed lockdowns in virus-affected zones, along with a general ban on public meetings and rallies.

The government on Thursday also decided to purchase 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm.

The government will also allow the private sector to import internationally approved vaccines.