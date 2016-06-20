Pakistan says would welcome Iran to become SCO full member

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - Pakistan says it would welcome Iran to become full member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).In an interview with IRNA, foreign ministry spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said, 'Pakistan and Iran enjoy close brotherly relations. Iran is our neighbor and important country of the region and Pakistan would welcome Iran to become SCO Member.'

The official further said that SCO would provide its new full members, including Iran and Pakistan, a platform for forging closer ties with SCO founding members China, Russia and greater economic linkages and cooperation with Central Asian Republics.

Zakaria added that Pakistan is not yet a full member of SCO and cannot, at the moment, participate in the decision making in this regard, however it would welcome Iran to become full member of the organization.

Replying to a question, the spokesperson said the membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organization will help Pakistan to promote its interests in regional peace, stability and development. "It will become a part of regional cooperation against terrorism and extremism," he said.

The official added, 'It would enable us to highlight the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor as a natural link for connectivity and economic integration between the SCO member states.'

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a Eurasian political, economic, and military organization founded in 2001. It has six full members including China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, while Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Iran, Mongolia and Pakistan are enjoying the observer status. The organization also has 6 dialogue partners and three guests.

On July 10, 2015, the SCO decided to admit India and Pakistan as full members, and they are expected to join the organization this year. Iran is also seeking full membership of the organization, IRNA reports.