Pakistan Shaheen Air plane crash landing injures 10

LONDON. KAZINFORM A plane has crash landed in the Pakistani city of Lahore, injuring at least 10 people, local media report.

The Shaheen Air flight made an emergency landing in Allama Iqbal International

Airport on Tuesday, with over 100 people reportedly on board.

Initial reports said one of the plane's tyres had burst, causing it to skid off the runway. Other reports said the plane suffered a technical fault.

All passengers are said to have been moved to safety.

Zain Asghar, an aviation student who was at the scene following the landing, told the BBC: "The tyre was burst off [the plane] and the aircraft [had] skid off the runway."

