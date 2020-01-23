Pakistan test-fires short range ballistic missile

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM – Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile, according to Pakistan’s military statement, IRNA reports.

Army media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement that Ghaznavi missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers, IRNA reports.

The President, the Prime Minister, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs have congratulated the nation on this achievement.

The training launch was part of Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command aimed at rehearsing operational readiness procedures during day and night.

The Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces Command for displaying a very high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the weapon system.

He expressed full confidence in the robust Strategic Command and Control System and the capability of Strategic Forces.