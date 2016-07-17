Pakistani model Qandeel Baloch allegedly killed by brother

LONDON. KAZINFORM A Pakistani celebrity who shot to fame on the back of racy Facebook videos has allegedly been killed by her brother in an apparent "honour" killing.

A police official in Multan said Qandeel Baloch, 26, had been strangled by her brother Waseem, who then fled the scene. The model and singer, whose real name is Fouzia Azeem, had been in the city visiting her parents.

Her brother had allegedly told her to end her social media activity, which had won her legions of fans, although left many dismayed. Baloch shot to national attention in March when she released a video promising to perform a "striptease" if the Pakistani cricket team won the World Twenty20 cricket championships.

Although Pakistan did not win, she still danced on camera, saying the performance was in honour of the victorious Indian team. She was unapologetic about upsetting conservatives in the Muslim-majority state where radical forms of Islam have grown in popularity in recent years.

She recently described herself as an "inspiration to ladies who are treated badly", The Guardian reports.



