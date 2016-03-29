Palmyra in pictures after recapture by Syrian troops (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Last Sunday, Syrian government troops fully recaptured ancient city of Palmyra which had been occupied since May 2015 by the Islamic State militants

Below are the pictures of once-prospering commercial city of Syria, located in the oasis between Damascus and the Euphrates.

Since the 1st century BC through the 3rd century AD it held an important position in Western Asia, by which many trade routes ran. Archaeological excavations were launched there in 1920. The monuments and artifacts found during the excavations were kept in the Museum of Palmyra and many other collections.

