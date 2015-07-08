Pamela Anderson asks Vladimir Putin to prevent whale meat smuggling to Japan

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson has sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking to prevent the passage of the Winter Bay vessel carrying whale meat from Iceland through the Northeast Passage to Japan.

The message was posted on Tuesday on the website of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. The Winter Bay flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, a two-island country in the West Indies, is carrying 1,700 tons of endangered whale meat. The cargo is owned by the Icelandic company Hvalur Hf. In her letter, Anderson argues that Russia has the power to prevent the passage of the vessel along the Northeast Passage through Russia's territorial waters to Japan. The International Whaling Commission (IWC) decided in 1982 to cease the hunting of fin whales until the increase in their numbers. In 2006, Iceland unilaterally resumed commercial whaling. It exports fin whale meat to Japan. Source: TASS