Panama to allow coronavirus-hit cruiseliner through canal
13:21, 29 March 2020
PANAMA CITY. KAZINFORM Panama's health authorities announced on Saturday that they had authorized the Zaandam cruise liner, aboard which four adults died and two passengers tested positive for COVID-19, to pass through the Panama Canal.
A day earlier, Panama's health ministry had denied the ship – which was sailing in the Pacific Ocean with 1,243 passengers and 586 crew members aboard – passage through the canal on health grounds, EFE-EPA reports.